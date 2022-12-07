Skip to main content

Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees

The Red Sox are looking to make a move

The Boston Red Sox may not have landed Aaron Judge, but it sounds like they might be trying to snatch another slugger from the rival New York Yankees. 

The 2022 Winter Meetings have brought with it plenty of mammoth deals -- with Judge's reported nine-year, $360 million deal being the most recent and largest of the bunch -- but the Red Sox haven't been able to make another move yet.

Boston reportedly has been active, but to this point doesn't have much to show for it. The Red Sox have improved their bullpen by signing Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin, but they haven't filled any other holes on the roster and there's still the very massive question as to where four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts will be playing in 2023. 

The Red Sox have plenty of work to do and one position of interest is designated hitter. Boston isn't likely to have J.D. Martinez back in the fold in 2023 -- especially as the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have shown interest in signing the slugger -- and will be on the lookout for someone to fill his spot.

One player the Red Sox reportedly are considering to fill his shoes is former New York Yankee and St. Louis Cardinal Matt Carpenter, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. 

Carpenter was a thorn in Boston's side last season with the Yankees. In seven games against Boston, Carpenter batted .480 and smashed four home runs and drove in an eye-popping 14 RBIs. 

The 37-year-old may not be what he once was, but he's a three-time All-Star and proved last season he can still be a productive left-handed batter for a team. In 2022 he slashed .305/.412/.727 and clubbed 15 home runs while driving in 37 runs. He certainly wouldn't be an exact replacement for Martinez, but he still has some pop and if he needed could provide some solid defense. Carpenter spent time all around the diamond in 2022 seeing time at first base, third base, left field, and right field, along with DH. 

Carpenter wouldn't cost much and could give the Red Sox the flexibility to spend elsewhere, like Bogaerts.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
