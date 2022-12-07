Red Sox Reportedly Bolster Bullpen By Inking Deal With All-Star Closer

The Boston Red Sox made their biggest move of the offseason so far Wednesday morning.

Boston got some good news early Wednesday before even making a move as 2022 American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees effectively taking the Red Sox's bitter rival out of the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes.

The Red Sox got some more good news shortly after as they reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million with three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The two-time Hoffman Reliever of the Year award winner spent the first 12 years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he earned 350 saves and put together an ERA of 2.37 in 701 appearances.

Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2022 season and was dynamite as he lead the league with 41 saves and 54 games finished to go along with a 3.38 ERA.

The 35-year-old proved in 2022 that still has what it takes to be one of if not the top relievers in all of baseball. One of the Red Sox's biggest points of struggle in 2022 was their bullpen but that likely won't be the case in 2023.

Boston has greatly improved its bullpen with the addition of Jansen to go along with Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin to pair with the likes of Tanner Houck and Matt Barnes.

The closer position was in flux for the Red Sox in 2022 with three people getting eight saves and multiple others filling the role at times, but now Boston has a bonafide star.

