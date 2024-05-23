Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Loves to Hit at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park has always been know as a hitter's park. Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz can confirm.
On the season, he is hitting .262/.355/.483 with a wRC+ of 135. Now let's break those numbers down a bit.
At home, De La Cruz he is slashing .325/.429/.610, has a wRC+ of 183, to go along with 11 extra base hits. He strikes out 27.5% of the time and walks 14.3% of the time.
Away from Great American Ball Park, he is slashing .211/.292/..379 with a wRC+ of 94. He has eight extra base hits away from home. He strikes out 35.8% of the time and walks 8.5% of the time.
When you look at those numbers, it is no surprise De La Cruz loves the friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.
