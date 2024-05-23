Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Loves to Hit at Great American Ball Park

The 22-year-old has been great at home this season.

Greg Kuffner

May 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a single against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a single against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Great American Ball Park has always been know as a hitter's park. Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz can confirm.

On the season, he is hitting .262/.355/.483 with a wRC+ of 135. Now let's break those numbers down a bit.

At home, De La Cruz he is slashing .325/.429/.610, has a wRC+ of 183, to go along with 11 extra base hits. He strikes out 27.5% of the time and walks 14.3% of the time.

Away from Great American Ball Park, he is slashing .211/.292/..379 with a wRC+ of 94. He has eight extra base hits away from home. He strikes out 35.8% of the time and walks 8.5% of the time.

When you look at those numbers, it is no surprise De La Cruz loves the friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER