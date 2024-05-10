Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating Up For Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds big offseason acquisition has had a slow start to the season, but Jeimer Candelario has finally begun to breakout.
On April 29, Candelario had just his third multi-hit game of the season. In the eight games since, he has started to heat up. He has 11 hits, including two homers and two doubles, while striking out just four times.
Candelario has raised his batting average 57 points during this timeframe and now sports a 96 OPS+ which is only slightly below average. Considering where he was just a few weeks ago, when he was considered an automatic out, this is a huge jump.
The designation of “slow starter” has been applied to Candelario, but it would appear to be quite accurate. Now that time has passed and he is becoming the stabilizing force in the middle of the lineup that the Reds desperately need.
