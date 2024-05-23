Reds Hoping to do Something They Haven't Done in Over a Month in Series Finale Against Padres
CINCINNATI — The Reds are hoping to do something on Thursday that they haven't done in more than a month: win a series.
The Reds swept the Angels on April 21-23. Since then, they split a four-game set with the Phillies, dropped two of three to the Rangers and Padres and were swept by the Orioles and Diamondbacks. They snapped their losing streak on May 10, before dropping the next two to the Giants. They lost two of three to the Diamondbacks and three of four to the Dodgers.
Count all of it up and the Reds haven't won their last eight series. They're 4-16 over that span.
That could change today when they play the Padres at 1:10 p.m. ET. Frankie Montas is starting for Cincinnati. The Reds are hoping to rebound this year after falling to 20-29 this season.
