Can the Rockies Come Out With Series Victory Before the Regular Season Ends?
The Colorado Rockies have had, well, a rough go of things this season. That would be the nice way to put it. This is their third consecutive season with more than 100 losses and it seems almost impossible that they will come out with a series victory before September winds down, but maybe, just maybe, they can pull it off.
The Rockies are 2-12 to start the month. It seems that their only goal became avoiding the worst record in MLB history which was the 2024 Chicago White Sox who went 41-121. If the Rockies were to lose the rest of their schedule they would tie this record. Ultimately, Colorado has proven that the team is capable to lose that many, but let's hope not.
A Look Ahead for the Rest of the Year
The Rockies just started their last stretch of games at Coors Field. They had their opener with the Miami Marlins and with a chance to walk it off (after being down 6-0) the team came up short with a 6-5 loss. The team will now have to win two straight to come out with an overall victory over the Marlins which seems unlikely since the ballclub hasn't won two straight in a month.
However, if they do hope to win back-to-back games, it is going to come down to McCade Brown and Tanner Gordon who are the probable starting pitchers for the Rockies. Brown only just made his debut to the majors at the end of August and while it hasn't gone well; it went better in his last start. Brown had four of his 10 career strikeouts and only two earned runs compared to a combined nine in the previous two starts.
Gordon could come out with a win in his matchup. Even though he is posting an ERA over 6.00 on the season, the 27-year-old has been better lately. In his last seven starts, he is 4-2 with an ERA less than his season average with 39 strikeouts. His last outing was a nine-strikeout and one-earned-run victory over the San Diego Padres.
One of their best chances to get a series victory before the regular season is over is going to be against the Los Angeles Angels in their next battle at Coors. The Angels will be their last foes who are significantly under .500 and are definitely worse on the road then on their home field.
The Rockies' road trip is going to be against the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants. The time is now if they want to avoid a 120-loss season.