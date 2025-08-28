How Many More Wins Do the Rockies Need To Officially Stay on Right Side of History?
For a good chunk of the season the Colorado Rockies looked like they were going to overthrow the 2024 Chicago White Sox for the worst record in baseball history. Last year's White Sox posted a 41-121 overall record.
Now, with 30 games left in the year, the team has possibly locked in staying on the right side of history. With their victory in the series opener against the Houston Astros, the club improved to 38-94, meaning they need four more wins to avoid a tie with Chicago.
Insiders believed that the Astros series wasn't going to be good to them. Houston is looking to widen their gap at the top of the AL West and who better to do that against than the Rockies?
Well, the Rockies have looked like quite a different team the last few weeks. They shocked most in game one in Houston as they held the Astros to one lone run and put up six of their own, even with one of the best American League starting pitchers (Hunter Brown) opening the game.
Since 1900, there have only been two teams to post 120-loss seasons. The '24 White Sox and the '62 New York Mets who went 40-120-1. It is HIGHLY unlikely that the Rockies can avoid a 100-loss season, but they could prevent themselves from joining some of the worst teams in MLB history. The goal is to finish near .500 (14-16) to prevent adding their names to a sad-list of 110-loss teams.
The Rockies Recent Success
The Toronto Blue Jays went viral at the expense of the Rockies when they scored 45-runs in a three-game series. That looked to have been quite the turning point for the ball club. They decided that maybe, just maybe, there wouldn't be anymore historically poor performances from both their pitching staff and the team overall.
There has only been one other instance this season where the team posted back-to-back series victories and that was a month ago. Not only did the Rockies take a pair of series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Saint Louis Cardinals, they also posted their second shutout of the season AND went on a four-game win streak.
Critics (and everyone) thought their short lived fairytale was coming to an end in their four-game stretch with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead they not only avoided a sweep, but they split the series with last year's world champions. Now, they are in Houston taking on the Astros in a three-game stretch.
Tanner Gordon showed up in his start in the opener, as well as his last three. Gordon has shown massive improvements in the last couple weeks. The 27-year-old has gone 3-0 against some of the best squads in the game. The Rockies continue to show signs of life all over the place and maybe, just maybe, they catch the White Sox this season and don't finish as the worst in baseball.