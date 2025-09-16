Look Ahead to Rockies Series with Marlins as Colorado Chases 42nd Win
The regular season is winding down and the Colorado Rockies have a six-game stretch at Coors Field for their last homestand of the year. The year has been far from good, and the Rockies still need one more win to break their tie with the Chicago White Sox for the worst single-season record in baseball history. Their first series in Denver is against the 70-80 Miami Marlins.
The Rockies have won two games in September and have lost eight of their last nine. Meanwhile, the Marlins have won five of their last nine including a series win over the Detroit TIgers, one of the best teams in baseball. It is clear that the Marlins have the upper hand, but the Rockies have surprised fans before.
Probable Pitchers
Kyle Freeland spent a significant portion of the season struggling. He has had quite the turnaround as he continues to pull his ERA down. Freeland will be the starting pitcher for the opener and has been great in his last seven starts. He has a 3.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts which included eight innings against the San Diego Padres where he only allowed two hits while he struck out 10.
Freeland will be matched up with Miami's Eury Pérez who has struggled recently. He has an ERA creeping up on 8.00 in his last seven starts and allowed 10 runs combined in his last two starts against the Washington Nationals. The Rockies might actually have the advantage on the mound.
McCade Brown and Tanner Gordon start for the Rockies in the final two games of the series. Brown made his Major League debut at the end of last month and he has struggled, which is understandable as he made the jump directly from Double-A. The rookie has an ERA creeping up on 10 in his four starts, while Gordon has cut his down to 5.79 in his last seven starts. If the Rockies hope to win the series it will come down to Freeland and Gordon, more than likely.
Colorado only has 12 games left on the season and while it hasn't been what they hoped that doesn't mean the ballclub can't finish strong. Their final road trip will be fairly tough and it will be good to get the ball rolling on their home field before they travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners next week.