Rockies Reinstate Key Pitcher From Injured List To Start Against Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies have quite a few players being moved ahead of their Sunday matchup following multiple new roster decisions.

Aug 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field.
Aug 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have had a rough 2025 season as the team has struggled to find any resemblance of momentum throughout their campaign. With a 34-89 record to their name, they are well on their way to finish at the bottom of the MLB this year.

One of the biggest issues over the course of this campaign has been their poor starting pitching, with the team consistently getting poor performances. This year, they have had 11 different pitchers start a game, nine of which have started at least six matchups, so it's clear that there is no definitive rotation of five who can be relied upon.

Thankfully, the bullpen has been solid enough to maintain a lead if they happen to inherit one to give the offense a chance to pull things together. Most of the highly-utilized starters have had an ERA of 5.00 or higher, which is difficult to work with for any team.

With that said, one of their starters will be returning to the rotation on Sunday following his recovery from an injury as he looks to put together some solid starts in the final stretch of the season.

Rockies Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

Colorado Rockies reliever Luis Peralta throws a pitch off the mound, wearing a purple jersey and a black hat.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado made four roster moves to try and upgrade their roster a bit. These moves were reinstating Antonio Senzatela from the injured list and recalling Luis Peralta from Triple-A. The corresponding moves were optioning Bradley Blalock and Ryan Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Senzatela has the second most starts for the Rockies in 2025 with 21. He will tie Kyle Freeland on Sunday with his 22nd. Unfortunately, he has not been all that inspiring during these appearances, posting a high 7.34 ERA, 1.913 WHIP, 55 strikeouts, 38 walks, 19 home runs allowed and a whopping 4-14 record.

He has been an innings-eater type pitcher throughout the season, and despite some promising campaigns in previous years, he just has not been able to put things together in 2025.

Luis Peralta has been at the MLB level for a little bit this season, posting nine appearances and a 7.56 ERA in that span. His Triple-A production has been lackluster as well, appearing in 34 games and posting a 9.09 ERA, 2.135 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, 28 walks and six home runs allowed.

Hopefully, he will be able to find his stride after being recalled to the MLB.

