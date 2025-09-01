Rockies Pitcher Tanner Gordon Set Career High in Victory over Cubs
Tanner Gordon is not just performing well in comparison to other starting pitchers for the Colorado Rockies. He is pitching like a bona fide starting pitcher. One has to look beyond his overall numbers and focus on his last four starts to see it, though.
The Rockies faced the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and Colorado walked away with a 6-5 victory. Even though the Rockies didn't win the series, team leadership had to be excited about what the 27-year-old Gordon did in that contest. Gordon set a career record in the conest.
Gordon struck out nine hitters in the game, as he set a career high in the category, per the Rockies. Not only that, his nine strikeouts was the most of any Rockies pitcher this season. Sunday's game was a highly anticipated matchup between Gordon and veteran starter Matthew Boyd, who was named an All-Star for the first time earlier this season. On Sunday, it was Gordon who shined like an All-Star.
Both starters finished six innings before they were each removed from the game. Gordon had the upper-hand in both strikeouts and earned runs after he struck out nine and only allowed two earned runs. Boyd struck out five, but allowed four earned runs. Gordon's performance helped position Colorado for a win and helped it avoid a series sweep.
Tanner Gordon this Season
In his last four starts, Gordon has pulled his ERA down from 8.37 to 6.07. He's only started 11 games this season, which included a stint on the injured list with an oblique strain from May 23-July 1, which included a rehab stint at Triple-A Albuquerque. Since his recall, his performance has blossomed.
Gordon has also held his own against quality starting pitchers. In his last four starts he has faced the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Cubs. That includes going head-to-head with Hunter Brown (Astros), Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) and Boyd. He claimed wins against Brown and Ohtani, and while he took the no-decision against Boyd, even though the Rockies won. In those four starts he's allowed seven earned runs and struck out 19.
Gordon has contributed to the Rockies' recent turnaround. Colorado is 9-10 since the second week of August. Colorado has not quite reached the number of wins they need to avoid the worst record in history. At 39-98 they are in need of three more wins (in the last 25 games) and Gordon could be a big piece to get them there.