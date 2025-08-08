Rockies To Call Up Top Prospect Kyle Karros For MLB Debut Against Diamondbacks
The Colorado Rockies are continuing to roll out the rookies over the last couple of months of the season, this time calling for the debut of one of their top prospects.
MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported that Rockies third base prospect Kyle Karros will be making his debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.
Karros is their No. 8 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline and will likely be the last top prospect to debut this year, barring a surprise. Fellow top-10 prospects also in the Majors for Colorado are Yanquiel Fernandez and Ryan Ritter.
How Has Kyle Karros Performed This Year?
This has been a fantastic campaign for Karros, who was also a starter last year. The power has decreased somewhat, but the overall production has stayed about the same.
He has slashed .301/.398/.476 with six home runs, 26 RBI and seven stolen bases in 75 games this year. Since being called up to Triple-A, where he has played 16 games, he has been even better. The Rockies will be counting on him to continue that production over the next few weeks, or at least be somewhere near it.
The 23-year-old will be able to bring back some of that stellar defense that Colorado had for years in Ryan McMahon. He isn't at McMahon's level yet, but he has shown the potential. He already has a Minor League Gold Glove under his belt.
What Does This Mean For The Rockies Lineup?
Trading away McMahon opened up a massive hole at third base. The Rockies have tried to piecemeal it together, but to little success. It was already a weakness on offense and has only gotten worse.
Orlando Arcia and Kyle Farmer have played the bulk of third base this year outside of McMahon. Arcia is slashing just .184/.221/.288 in the 44 games since coming to Colorado. Farmer has posted a .215/.264/.339 line.
Moving to Karros, the Rockies will be getting away from some struggling veterans that will be gone after this season anyway and going towards a younger option with a brighter future.
Aaron Schunk Also Getting Called Up
Harding also mentioned that Schunk will be getting called back up to provide some infield depth. He has bounced between the Majors and the minors for the past two seasons.
Overall, he has a career .230/.254/.311 slash line in 50 games in MLB. He has seen the ball well in Triple-A, though, so perhaps he can ride some of that momentum into his next stint.