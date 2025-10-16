These 5 Rockies Provided the Least Value Above Replacement in 2025
The 2025 season begin with the highest of hopes for fans of the Colorado Rockies, but things went even worse than could have been reasonably anticipated.
The team has consistently struggled with pitching because of the ruthless back-and-forth by going between pitching at mile-high altitude to pitching in normal conditions, and that was the case once again this year.
Something the Rockies can usually count on when it plays well is the fact that they typically are one of the most dangerous home offenses thanks to the altitude and hitter-friendly environment at Coors Field.
In 2024, for example, Colorado finished a dreadful 61-101 overall, but went just seven games under .500 at home with a 37-44 record. In 2025, the home record cratered to 25-56, leading to a disastrous 43-119 season overall.
Given the team's struggles as a whole, it should come as no surprise that there were several players on the roster who had lowlight seasons. Here are the five Rockies who produced the fewest wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference's WAR tabulation.
1. Michael Toglia, First Baseman: -1.7 bWAR
Toglia appeared in just 88 games this year, but his struggles at the plate doomed him to a brutal WAR output. He slashed just .190/.258/.353 while hitting 11 home runs and driving in 32 runners.
The Arizona native has never been the most productive big league hitter, but his power numbers took a huge step back from where they were in 2024 when he slugged at a .456 clip and hit 14 more homers in just 93 more at-bats.
2. Bradley Blalock, Starting Pitcher: -1.6 bWAR
Pitching for the Rockies is a tall task for anyone, and even more so for a 24-year-old with limited experience in the Major Leagues.
Blalock made 14 appearances and 12 starts for Colorado this year, and they did not go well. He struck out just 27 hitters in 58.2 innings of work, and he surrendered 17 homers on his way to a 9.36 ERA.
3. Tyler Freeman, Designated Hitter: -1.3 bWAR
Freeman, a somewhat light-hitting infielder who posted a cumulative 0.3 bWAR across three campaigns with the Cleveland Guardians, joined the fold in Colorado and instantly posted his best offseason by a comfortable margin.
At the end of the day, his .281/.354/.361 slash line was not quite enough to move the needle for his overall value, and his minus-1.3 bWAR was one of the worst on the team.
4. Germán Marquez, Starting Pitcher: -1.2 bWAR
In his younger years, Márquez was viewed as an intriguing, talented pitcher. Everyone around the sport pondered what he could do if given the opportunity to pitch in a typical MLB environment. Instead, he signed a long-term contract extension to stay with the Rockies that has not aged well. He posted a 6.70 ERA in 26 starts this season to go with the lowest strikeout rate of his career.
His contract extension is now over, and despite having 10 MLB seasons under his belt, he's still just 30 years of age. Perhaps there's a productive pitcher still in there waiting to be unleashed.
5. Adael Amador, Second Baseman: -1.1 bWAR
Amador was only with Colorado for a quarter of the season, playing in just 41 games. His -1.1 bWAR came as a result of limited contributions with the bat, evidenced by his .177/.256/.265 slash line.
All in all, this was a not a good showing from the Rockies, and the huge number of players they had with horrendous bWAR values signals just how poorly they performed and why there were major changes made already this offseason.