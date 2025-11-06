The Breakout Season That Made Hunter Goodman a Silver Slugger
Everybody who follows baseball, and even those who don't, knows about the season the Colorado Rockies had, but it is finally over, and the important thing about it for the organization is that they avoided landing on the wrong side of history for the worst record in MLB history.
Their ability to stay away from 120+ losses was because of their offense, which was led by catcher Hunter Goodman.
Goodman made his debut back in 2022, but this was his first full year in the majors and it was by far a breakout season as he wasn't just the best on the team, but the best at his position amongst any catcher in the National League.
His performance earned him a chance at an NL Silver Slugger Award. He was matched up against William Contreras from the Milwaukee Brewers and Will Smith from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rockies' catcher ended up not only with the honor of being named a finalist, but also edged out his competition to take home his first Silver Slugger award despite being on the worst team in baseball this year.
Goodman's Impressive 2025 Outing
There was not a stat that Goodman did not find himself near the top in by the end of the season, amongst other catchers in the NL.
- Total Hits, first (150)
- Doubles, tied for second (28)
- Triples, first (5) Home Runs, first (31, led all catchers by 10)
- RBI, first (91, led all catchers by 11)
- .278 Batting Average, first
- .323 On-Base Percentage, first
- .520 Slugging Percentage, first
- .843 OPS, first
Many might not have known who Goodman was throughout the year, because of the roster he was on, but it is impossible to forget him now. He is only 25 years old, and he showed his ability to play through difficult trials, as it is hard to show up day in and day out while losing game after game.
The organization truly has nowhere to go but up from the 2025 season, and they have a great player to build around. Management can sleep peacefully at night knowing that they are taken care of at the catcher position.