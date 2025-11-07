Duo of Rockies Prospects Announced to AFL Fall Stars Game Roster
The 2025 Arizona Fall League has been great for multiple prospects out of the Colorado Rockies organization. Two in particular have stood out enough to receive selections into this year’s Fall Stars Game.
Charlie Condon, the Rockies No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline was selected amongst the infield group. He wasn’t the only one to be given the honor of competing amongst the league's best, as right-handed pitching prospect Cade Denton also got the nod.
It’s been quite the 2025 season for Charlie Condon before getting to the desert. Between three levels, the 22-year-old slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs and 58 runs batted in. He carried this production into his time with the Salt River Rafters.
In 20 games, Condon has slashed .338/.440/.442 with an .881 OPS. He’s managed to hit one home run, one double, and two triples. He’s tied for third in the league with those two triples. While he’s struck out 15 times, he’s been able to draw 11 walks.
A top prospect getting an all-star nod is about as ideal as it can get for an organization watching for offseason development. Condon only further proved that he can become an impact player for Colorado at the highest level in 2026.
Denton will get to showcase his abilities on the mound after having an incredibly productive seven appearances. While he’s not ranked within the Rockies' top 30 prospects list on MLB Pipeline, he sure looked like he should be well within the top of that list in the AFL.
In seven appearances out of the bullpen, Denton recorded a 3.46 ERA with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He was just inside the league’s top ten in K/9, ranking ninth. His 2.77 walks per nine innings ranked even better, ranking sixth amongst all AFL pitchers.
Denton’s nod to the Fall Stars game is very well deserved. He’s shown the ability to obtain strikeouts and limit walks at an elite rate. A very good look to the Colorado organization, who undoubtedly need help in the pitching department.
While other prospects like Jared Thomas were arguably deserving of a spot on the National League roster, both Condon and Denton have put together fantastic fall campaigns.
With both of these selections being younger than 24 years old, the Rockies have to be very excited about what they see from a pair of recently drafted prospects. The duo will hopefully be able to showcase a new, growing young core of Colorado players.