Former Rockies Executive Shares Sentiments About Kris Bryant
Former Colorado Rockies executive Zach Rosenthal breaks his silence on the current mood for the third baseman Kris Bryant, who has been decimated with back injuries.
Bryant’s tenure with the Rockies hasn’t been pleasant, and the organization and fans are hoping that his time with the team doesn’t have a somber ending.
What Did Rosenthal Say About Kris Bryant During an Interview?
Rosenthal spent 21 years working for the organization. He’s been there through the highs and lows. After the 2014 season, Rosenthal became the assistant general manager. After the 2021 season, he got promoted to become the Rockies’ vice president of baseball operations. Two months ago, he resigned from the position after the Rockies finished with 119 losses.
Rosenthal joined MLB Network’s ‘Foul Territory’ podcast and spoke about Kris and shared details when the team signed him.
“When we signed Kris, he was still a younger player, or at least not an older player; he was right there in the middle of his career,” Rosenthal said. “He was a guy who was an All-Star the year prior. We got to know some of our staff a little bit because we hosted the All-Star game in 2021. He had played well for the Giants in the second half of the season. We also organizationally had gone through Nolan just having left, so it was important for our ownership to make a splash and show our fans that we were willing to spend money and try to compete.”
Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract before the start of the 2022 season. He will be making $26 million every year through 2028. Rosenthal likes Bryant and sympathizes with the health situation he’s going through.
“Kris Bryant is one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met in my life,” Rosenthal said. “He cares a great deal. He feels extremely responsible for the fact that he hasn't been on the field much for the Rockies."
Those of us who watch baseball can tell that Bryant is likable. We understand that injuries are part of the game. It’s tough to see a gifted and talented player like Bryant not having fun being on the field and helping the team win. It must be torturing him not to feel 100 percent due to his back problems.
Back problems can’t be underestimated because they can affect your daily life and limit your ability to walk. Therefore, Bryant, his family, and the organization are taking it day by day because a back injury is not to be taken lightly.
Bryant won the World Series in 2016 and won the NL MVP award that same year. He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2021. The entire Rockies organization and fans alike are looking forward to Bryant being 100%.