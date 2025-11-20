Gold Glove Outfielder Could Be Colorado Rockies Biggest Trade Candidate
After the Colorado Rockies' hideous 2025 campaign, it's hard to imagine a world in which the franchise doesn't make major moves to improve its position heading into 2026. So far, the MLB offseason has been bustling with movement across the nation, but there simply isn't a team out there that needs it more than the Rockies.
As the story goes, with the hot stove season upon us, rumors are circulating involving trades and new hires, all of which will ultimately shape a team for next season. The wrong move could be detrimental to any given franchise, requiring careful thought when it comes to trading players. This stands true for Colorado, which is hoping to redeem itself in the years to come.
Brenton Doyle Considered Biggest Trade Candidate for Rockies
Outfielder Brenton Doyle, 27, has been a topic of conversation during this offseason. The 27-year-old found his home at center field with Colorado as the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft.
After making his debut on April 24, 2023, Doyle kicked off his career with the Rockies and just wrapped up his 2025 campaign. This past year, he slashed .233/.274/.376 and recorded 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 RBIs across 138 games.
Depending on how things play out from here, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to say that Doyle could be Colorado's biggest trade candidate, as predicted by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
"The toughest part with the Rockies is finding someone other teams might actually want to acquire. Doyle surely has value on the trade block, though, with Gold Gloves in both 2023 and 2024 in center field, plus a 4.0 bWARR in 2024," Miller explained. "However, it's quite troubling that he has a career .201/.251/.321 triple-slash in 206 games played outside of Coors Field."
2025 certainly wasn't his most prolific season, but 2024 was — he recorded 24 doubles, four triples, 23 homers and 72 RBIs through 149 games and finished the year slashing .260/.317/.446. Unsurprisingly, he was awarded his second consecutive Gold Glove award once the season came to an end.
It's no secret that Doyle has been involved with a team that can't quite find a way to win, but that doesn't take away from his immense value as an individual player. There is plenty of time for things to shake out for better or for worse, but the bottom line is that Doyle has value that another team could chase after.