Is It Really Impossible for Rockies to Trade Kris Bryant's Contract?
Shortly after the MLB offseason got underway, there was some information announced regarding the health status of Colorado Rockies oft-injured player Kris Bryant.
Unfortunately, it was anything but a positive update, as he revealed he is still dealing with pain and doesn't know when he's going to feel better. In addition to that, he also said the aspect of playing baseball -- like running the bases and diving back towards a base -- is where most of his pain comes from.
That doesn't inspire hope that Bryant is ever going to provide impact during the length of his deal, which has three years and $81 million remaining. However, there was been some hope from Rockies fans that they might be able to move his contract at some point.
Kris Bryant's Deal Tabbed One of Most Untradeable Contracts
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a look at some of the contracts he deemed to be untradeable. From there, he ranked them from No. 1-10 regarding how difficult it would be for teams to actually get off any of those deals.
Unsurprisingly, Bryant came in at No. 3 on the list. He has consistently been called one of the worst signings in baseball history, and based on the injury issues he's accrued and the lack of games he's played, his deal has started to be called one of the worst in all of sports history.
Is It Impossible for Rockies to Trade Kris Bryant?
With all of that in mind, the answer to this question is yes.
No team in their right mind will take on the rest of Bryant's contract since they aren't sure if he's ever going to play again. Because of that, Rockies fans should get the pipedream of getting out from under his contract through a trade out of their minds.
However, if Bryant isn't able to play, then there could be some financial relief coming on some level for Colorado. While a medical retirement would still force the Rockies to pay out the rest of Bryant's guaranteed deal, it would allow the franchise to do some sort of accounting to figure out a way to lengthen those payments over the course of time.
While no one is rooting for Bryant's back issues to get to that point where he can no longer play the game, it's also clear Colorado is majorly hindered by him constantly being on the injured list and unable to play.
At some point, the two sides will have to come together and figure something out, because there's no chance the Rockies will be able to trade him barring something completely unforeseen happening.