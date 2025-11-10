Longtime Baseball Executive Believes Paul DePodesta Can Turn Rockies Around
The Colorado Rockies shocked the baseball world when they announced they had hired Paul DePodesta to run their baseball operations department.
Everyone has an opinion on this hire and what it means for the Rockies. But the universal feeling amongst everyone is disbelief considering he has been away from the game of baseball for just under 10 years.
DePodesta was once a rising star in the sport. He was a key part of the then-Oakland Athletics' front office under general manager Billy Beane, and while his own GM tenure from 2004-05 with the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't work, many put the blame elsewhere regarding how that situation ended.
The Rockies needed someone from outside the organization to run things, and DePodesta will certainly bring a different mentality compared to what they've had in place for decades. But is he going to be able to get this franchise back on track? At least one longtime executive believes he can.
J.P. Ricciardi Believes Paul DePodesta Can Build a Winner in Colorado
Perhaps J.P. Ricciardi is a bit biased since he worked with DePodesta under Beane with the Athletics. But what he said is a glowing endorsement compared to the other comments that have been made about Colorado's decision.
"As long as ownership is on board with that type of patience, Paul has the ability to build it from the ground up," he said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "You've got a great fan base there. They support the team, really, really well. And you want to reward them for their loyalty. But it's not going to happen quickly."
Owner Dick Monfort has shown patience over the years to a fault, but a lot of that was due to loyalty. It seems silly for him not to extend that to DePodesta since Colorado is in dire need of an overhaul.
Ricciardi's confidence in DePodesta is telling, though. Not only did they do incredible things during their time together in Oakland, but after Ricciardi was fired by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2009 after serving as their general manager since 2001, they worked together again with the New York Mets.
DePodesta joined the Mets in 2011 after Ricciardi was brought on to be a special assistant to former GM Sandy Alderson. DePodesta played a key part in helping build a roster that went to the World Series in 2015, which was at a time when New York's ownership group was not spending money.
Colorado will be relying on DePodesta's past experience to get this franchise turned around. And while it is a major risk, it's one Ricciardi believes will pay off for the Rockies.