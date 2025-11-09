New Rockies Boss Reportedly Intends to Add General Manager to New Front Office
The Colorado Rockies have kicked off an extremely interesting offseason with some impressive front office decisions.
First off, they were willing to really turn things over following an extremely difficult 2025 season, and then they were able to bring in executive Paul DePodesta as their president of baseball operations after his time with the Cleveland Browns.
One of the biggest remaining questions for the franchise is how they will handle the remaining openings in the front office, and how those members will build out the roster this winter. General Manager will be the biggest of those remaining positions, as the Rockies will look to build a group that not only works well together, but is able to analyze the analytics needed to truly improve this roster long term.
Finding the right general manager becomes somewhat of a time-sensitive issue, as the winter meetings are only roughly a month away, and moves will begin to be made even before that to some degree. Colorado took their time hiring DePodesta and making that choice over the other options they had available, so now, they have to find the next component to the front office quickly.
When the Rockies Could Hire a General Manager?
The most recent report on finding a general manager for the Rockies came from Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Shortly following the hiring of DePodesta, he reported that he will be looking to make additional hires in the front office, including a GM, sometime before or around the winter meetings.
For reference, this year the winter meetings will take place from Dec. 8-11 in Orlando, FL. This gives Colorado right around a month to make a decision, which is certainly enough time to handle interviews and select a candidate. The real focus needs to be on giving them time to confer with DePodesta and figure out which free agents they wish to sign, or what trades they want to end up making.
Evaluating the roster is going to be a crucial element of this whole process, and 2025 may just end up being a push year for the front office so they can utilize 2026 as a year to really figure out what they have at the MLB level and in the farm system. Overall, it will be interesting to see which direction the team goes in both for the hiring process and the offseason, but for now, it is just a waiting game for a bit.