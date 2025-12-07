Rockies Could Capitalize on Surprising Blue Jays Move to Trade for Reliever
The Toronto Blue Jays have seemingly made the most offseason moves than any other organization and Saturday they turned heads with another when they decided to outright an upside reliever, Yariel Rodríguez.
Rodríguez has spent the last two years with the organization after spending most of his adult life playing overseas where has bounced back and forth from the role of reliever to the starting rotation making him even more desirable for a team like the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies' struggles with their pitching staff last season are well-known. Their bullpen was arguably the better piece so if management decides to go after him it should be to add him into their starting rotation.
Now, when a player is outrighted it means that he went through waivers unclaimed and still technically remains with the Jays, but he is no longer on the 40-man roster. This is a clear signal that the team may be ready to make a deal for him, especially if they lock down another arm in the coming days at the Winter Meetings. So if Colorado wants him, it will require a trade.
Who is Yariel Rodríguez?
At first glance it doesn't make sense why the Blue Jays would get rid of him after he posted a 3.08 ERA this year out of the bullpen, but his demise in the second half of the season may be where they lost interest looking at his numbers after the All-Star break.
- 25.2 IP
- 4.21 ERA
- 4.93 FIP
- 15.3 BB%/16.7 K%
- 1.7 K-BB%
- -0.4 fWAR
That may not be enticing to many teams, but that could be to the Rockies' gain as it drags down his value, making it easier to swing a trade for a pitcher that could upgrade the staff.
The Jays did use him as a starter in 2024 and that is what the Rockies would more likely look at him. In 21 starts he posted a 4.47 ERA. Last season, the Rockies only starter who had an ERA under 5.00 was Kyle Freeland at 4.98.
Why should the Rockies pursue Yariel Rodríguez?
Even though Colorado avoided the worst record in baseball history it wasn't by much and its biggest drag was the starting rotation. By the end of the year the Rockies ranked last in nearly every major pitching category.
- 5.97 ERA (last, one of two teams above 5.00)
- 1,021 runs allowed (last, only team over 900)
- Home runs allowed (last)
- Strikeouts (last)
- 1.58 WHIP (last)
- .296 Opponent's Batting Average (last, only team above .268)
- Total Hits allowed (last, nearly 200 more allowed than 29th)
- 29 Saves (28th)
Rodríguez might not be the arm for the Jays as they are in pursuit of a World Series title, but he could be the best pitcher in the starting rotation if the Rockies can get him. Could it happen? Maybe, but management will need to act now ato get him at a good value.