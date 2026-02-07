Rockies Free Agent Options Dwindling as Spring Training Approaches
Going into Paul DePodesta's first full offseason as president of baseball operations with the Colorado Rockies after being hired in early November, there were a lot of questions surrounding which direction he was going to take.
The options have been few and far between so far and it isn't surprising. One need that would have been a big addition for manager Warren Schaeffer is a veteran first baseman to provide some offense and be a clubhouse mentor for a young team. There is still time for that, even with spring training approaching, but the options are dwindling.
Rockies Free Agent First Base Options Are Dwindling
Two names that would have been a perfect fit for Colorado were recently taken off the board after they agreed to contracts with teams. Former San Diego Padres utility infielder Luis Arraez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants to remain in the National League West. He agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal to head to the Bay Area, but that is certainly a deal that DePodesta could have done and had a huge trade deadline chip to cash in on.
The other player who would have been a good fit is former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Instead, he agreed on Friday to reportedly return to the New York Yankees at 38 years old. Again, another veteran who would have been someone who could have been flipped at the deadline for a contender looking for a veteran bat off the bench.
Now, DePodesta and the Rockies are left looking for other options with spring training beginning next week. One name that remains a free agent is Nathaniel Lowe. He split last season between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, but he proved that he still has a lot left as someone who can produce offensively.
In 153 games combined between both teams, Lowe slashed .228/.307/.381 with 18 home runs and 84 RBIs. He did a lot of his damage with the Nationals, where he hit 16 of his home runs with Washington and drove in 68 runs. However, his WAR improved when he went to Boston.
This is going to be a slow rebuild by DePodesta and his staff and it is going to have to be done by mixing in veterans with some of the young up-and-coming players in the organization. The first goal should be not losing 100 games for a fourth year in a row and have some of their younger players develop. However, adding another veteran like Lowe is still a good move to make.