Rockies Linked to Intriguing Veteran Free Agent Pitcher
If the end-of-the-season comments and reactions from Germán Márquez were any indication of what the future holds, it appears his time with the Colorado Rockies is over.
The Rockies appear to be moving on from the right-hander and will bring back left-hander Kyle Freeland to headline the rotation with Tanner Gordon and Chase Dollander behind him as the second and third starters. After that, there are questions surrounding how the rest of the rotation will look.
There isn't really any clarity on how it will shake out since Colorado is still without a general manager. But one thing should be a given; any additions will likely be made with free agents on the cheaper end.
The Athletic (subscription required) listed the Top 50 free agents this offseason, and the Rockies were mentioned as a potential landing spot for one from a National League Central division team that made the playoffs.
Rockies Linked to Right-Handed Pitcher Nick Martinez
Jim Bowden linked Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez to Colorado, along with the Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and a possible return to the Reds.
"Martinez made 26 starts and 14 relief appearances for the Reds this season, going 11-14 with a 1.207 WHIP. His changeup and cutter were effective but he had trouble getting his four-seam fastball past hitters. Going forward, his best role is as a long reliever and spot starter. He’ll need to accept a big pay cut from his $21 million salary this offseason,'' Bowden wrote.
As Bowden mentioned, Martinez could be used as a starter or long reliever out of the bullpen. He finished with a career-high 11 wins in 2025 and a 4.45 ERA in 165.2 innings. He also tied his career-high of 116 strikeouts, which he set in 2024, and had 42 walks and five holds.
The 35-year-old had a bWAR of 2.3, but what could complicate things for the Rockies and others is that his agent is Scott Boras. Bowden predicted Martinez will land a contract for $11 million next season, while Spotrac has Martinez earning $14.3 million. If that ends up being the case, that likely wouldn't keep Colorado in the mix for long if there was indeed interest.
Martinez is a pitcher the Rockies could use as either a starter or out of the bullpen. They could also sign him and flip him at the trade deadline to a contender for some sort of return. Regardless, all options should be on the table this winter for new Rockies front office.