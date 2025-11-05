Rockies Need to Consider Moving Young Outfielder Via Trade in Offseason
The Colorado Rockies have many important decisions coming their way as the offseason gets into full swing. For starters, the front office needs to consider whether it should trade a main source of talent for greater things.
Center fielder Brenton Doyle, although a key part of Colorado's lineup, could be a major trade candidate used to enhance the Rockies' roster. CBS Sports recently ranked the Top 25 offseason trade candidates and Doyle made the list. Currently, Doyle is viewed as a solid outfielder who can help a variety of teams.
Over the 2025 regular season, Doyle recorded a .233/.274/.376 slash line with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. He also proved his greatest strength is in his defense, as he's won National League Gold Gloves in 2023 and 2024. However, Colorado's defensive roster is plenty talented, warranting a change in pace to try and dig their program out from a terrible season.
What Could a Trade Mean for Rockies, Doyle?
Fortunately, not all would be lost for the 27-year old center fielder. Part of Doyle's trade charm goes a long way when other teams take a look at what they are lacking. Looking past his 2025 season and going back to 2024, his bat was much better, as he slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 72 RBI. The right-handed hitter would be a good fit in a park with a cozy left field.
Doyle will be attractive to potential trade partners because he is under team control until 2030, when he can hit free agency. For the Rockies, or any team that acquires him, there is cost control for the next few seasons.
Defensively, Doyle has already made his mark on the National League. With the right organization, he could evolve his game to make his offensive skills worthy of the spotlight, as well. Doyle has had a less than desirable batting average (.235), but as noted his 2024 season showed he has the ability to hit for a solid average and provide power.
Whoever the Rockies hire as their general manager — a task that took a hit earlier this week — the Rockies will face a decision about what to do with Doyle. Is it more valuable to keep him or to deal him?
It is as clear as this: the Rockies should be after the most talent that they can get, no matter the cost. If trading Doyle is the cost, then Colorado should explore it.