Two Rockies Stars Could be Surprising Non-Tender Candidates for Arbitration
Another deadline for the Major League Baseball season is here and it is in regards to arbitration and the players who are eligible for it. By the end of business on Friday organizations have to decide what they want to do with those are in arbitration — do they offer them a contract for 2026 or not?
Those who are not tendered a contract by their respective organization will immediately hit free agency without being exposed to the waivers. MLBTR insider Anthony Franco made his list of who he believes are potential non-tender candidates and the Colorado Rockies have a pair of players who could come — outfielder Tyler Freeman and starting pitcher Ryan Feltner.
Usually when a ballclub decides not to offer a contract it is because they don't feel the player is worth what they are predicted to cost. Fellow MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz forecasted what each player could make in 2026 and based on that Freeman and Feltner are looking at a combined $4.1M.
However, their performances this year might not warrant the Rockies moving away from either.
Freeman and Feltner this Season
It is no secret that Freeman wasn't the biggest bat on the team, but that doesn't mean he wasn't useful and can't be in the future. By the end of 2025 he finished with a .281 batting average and .354 on-base percentage. If the organization can work on his slugging in the offseason he could become a real vital part to the team.
Feltner's stat line doesn't exactly jump off the page for a starting pitcher, but for the Rockies? He was outstanding. Colorado had the worst pitching staff in baseball in 2025, specifically the starting rotation. Feltner missed most of the year with back spasms, but this was the second season he posted an ERA under 5.00.
*Note* These stats look at Feltner's last two years with the Rockies where he made 36 starts.
- 4.62 ERA
- 163 Strikeouts
- 1.41 WHIP
- .266 Opponent's Batting Average
The Rockies have plenty of moves to make if they want to not find themselves in the exact same spot where they were this year. However, getting rid of both Feltner and Freeman might not be the move.
Feltner's presence was greatly missed in the starting rotation and the Rockies need another bat to complement both Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak. Neither of these guys will cost very much, but the Rockies might have something or someone else in mind. Only time will tell.