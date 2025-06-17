Royals Drop Several Spots In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals were a surprise contender last season, winning 86 games and clinching the second American League Wild Card spot.
Unfortunately, they have fallen flat in 2025. Entering play on Tuesday, they are 34-38, and while they are only three games out in the Wild Card race, they are 11 1/2 out in the AL Central.
The offense has let them down this season and has been unable to pick up the starting rotation, which has held up its end of the bargain.
In The Athletic's latest power rankings, Kansas City has fallen four spots and sits at No. 21 out of all 30 Major League teams.
"One of last year’s Cinderella stories, the Royals have crashed back to earth a bit this season. Bobby Witt Jr. played at an MVP level in 2024, and this year, he has been simply a very good player. Jonathan India hasn’t been the cure-all in the leadoff spot. Jac Caglianone wasn’t the solution either — his OPS currently sits at a dismal .484, which is higher than both Hunter Renfroe’s and Michael Massey’s," Levi Weaver wrote.
The Royals lost 106 games in 2023 and improved by 30 wins in 2024. However, they have come back down to earth a bit after a solid 2024 season. The offense will be the key to them turning their season around.
They had bounced back into contention after starting 8-14, but the team continues to struggle.
The pitching staff can only do so much as the Royals try and turn things around.
