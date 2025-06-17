Inside The Royals

Royals Drop Several Spots In Latest MLB Power Rankings

Here is where the Royals stand.

Curt Bishop

Apr 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the Kansas City Royals logo on seats with complimentary flags for fans before the Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the Kansas City Royals logo on seats with complimentary flags for fans before the Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals were a surprise contender last season, winning 86 games and clinching the second American League Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately, they have fallen flat in 2025. Entering play on Tuesday, they are 34-38, and while they are only three games out in the Wild Card race, they are 11 1/2 out in the AL Central.

The offense has let them down this season and has been unable to pick up the starting rotation, which has held up its end of the bargain.

In The Athletic's latest power rankings, Kansas City has fallen four spots and sits at No. 21 out of all 30 Major League teams.

"One of last year’s Cinderella stories, the Royals have crashed back to earth a bit this season. Bobby Witt Jr. played at an MVP level in 2024, and this year, he has been simply a very good player. Jonathan India hasn’t been the cure-all in the leadoff spot. Jac Caglianone wasn’t the solution either — his OPS currently sits at a dismal .484, which is higher than both Hunter Renfroe’s and Michael Massey’s," Levi Weaver wrote.

The Royals lost 106 games in 2023 and improved by 30 wins in 2024. However, they have come back down to earth a bit after a solid 2024 season. The offense will be the key to them turning their season around.

They had bounced back into contention after starting 8-14, but the team continues to struggle.

The pitching staff can only do so much as the Royals try and turn things around.

More MLB: Royals Predicted To Cut Ties With Several Veterans At Trade Deadline

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News