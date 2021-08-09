Luke Voit, Back In Place of Anthony Rizzo, Talks ‘Weird’ Deadline Day

It didn’t take long for Voit to get at-bats following the pre-deadline deal that brought Rizzo to the Bronx.

Luke Voit’s time in New York appeared limited before the clock struck 4 p.m. on July 30.

The Yankees had just acquired fellow first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who gave them a lefty bat and a defensive upgrade. Meanwhile, multiple reports stated that New York had discussed Voit, on the injured list at the time, with other teams. Yet there he was, still with the organization after the closing bell.

That sequence of events immediately spurred questions about Voit’s fit on the team moving forward. Could he still get at-bats with Rizzo around? Would the Yankees consider stashing Voit, a clear major league talent when healthy, in the minors? What would happen this offseason with Rizzo an impending free agent and Voit under team control until 2025?

While much remains unsettled, the idea that New York could not hang on to Voit, even after acquiring Rizzo, never added up.

Had there been a worthwhile trade to make, Voit was indeed expendable. But he also wasn’t a player that had to be moved. A collection of unproductive and unnatural first basemen had previously manned the position during Voit’s multiple I.L. stints this year, highlighting the importance of having capable depth at first. That’s a problem the Yankees have faced in years past as well, but it is only now that they have a skilled fallback option with Rizzo sidelined by COVID-19.

That option, of course, is Voit.

The 30-year-old slugger returned to action Sunday after Rizzo tested positive for COVID-19. Fresh off a rehab assignment following knee inflammation, Voit played in just his 30th game of the year. He went 0-4 with two strikeouts from the five-hole, but Aaron Boone was thrilled to have the slugger available in Rizzo’s place.

“He’s here ready to go, and obviously we know how impactful Luke can be,” Boone said before a 2-0 loss to the Mariners. “I’m looking forward to seeing him in the middle of our lineup today.”

Voit, who looked understandably rusty in his return, discussed the trade talks and Rizzo’s arrival after the game. He admitted that it was “frustrating” to see his name on the block and that finding at-bats and playing time could be “difficult” once Rizzo returns.

But Voit also understood that, due to his own absences, the Yankees had to pounce on the right opportunity.

“It was a weird spot. Obviously, glad he’s a part of the team. I get it, you know? I haven’t been around a lot this year,” Voit said. “I was, I guess, in the trade talks, too, and you never know what can happen there. But I’m wearing pinstripes today and my job is to come to the field and work my butt off.”

Voit added that he finally feels healthy and that he’s not playing with restrictions. He also dismissed the need for off days or easing himself back in.

“I can go every day,” he said. “I’ve had like 100 off days this year, so I’m good.”

Voit was also asked if he’s thought about his and Rizzo’s contrasting contractual situations and what that could mean for their futures in pinstripes. But he wasn’t ready to dive into all that just yet.

Instead, Voit said that his focus was on New York’s next opponents, the Royals, and the Yankees’ playoff chase.

“I’m glad to be back with the guys,” Voit said. “It’s been a really weird year for me. I’m excited for this playoff push.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.