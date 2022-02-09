Revisiting the Yankees’ Best Options at First Base

New York could pursue a few blockbuster moves at first base, or it could welcome back familiar faces.

As Major League Baseball’s lockout drags on with no end in sight, it’s hard to think about potential future transactions.

A hot stove that should have already mostly happened is instead the backburner as the union and the league increasingly take their squabbles public. A war of words has replaced neglected negotiations, and major league spring training and games don’t appear imminent. The same goes for what’s left of free agency and other moves that typically happen earlier in the winter.

At some point, however, a new CBA will come to fruition. Whenever that happens, the Yankees will have a variety of needs to address. One position of concern is first base. Fortunately for New York, it has choices, and none are bad.

We wrote about the Yankees’ first base options back in October, but it’s worth revisiting each now that some time has passed.

Who Will Be the Yankees' Starting First Baseman in 2022? New York could use one of their internal options, sign a player in free agency or make a blockbuster trade this offseason. Freddie Freeman Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports The Yankees are expected to make a run at Freeman, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, as the Braves failed to re-sign the superstar prior to the lockout. The lefty would be a massive addition to New York’s lineup, but it’s still difficult to imagine Freeman in another uniform—and will be until he’s wearing such a jersey at an introductory press conference. Even if Freeman, 32, were to leave Atlanta, the Dodgers also figure to be in on the California native. Freeman should be a target for the Yankees, but it’s fair to wonder if recent rumors are simply an attempt to leverage the only team he’s ever played for. READ: Why The Yankees Must Go All-In On Freddie Freeman Matt Olson Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Like Freeman, Olson would be a huge upgrade, as well as a younger one. The 27-year-old lefty masher would thrive in Yankee Stadium, but he would also cost a significant return in a trade with the A’s. Olson is not scheduled to be a free agent until 2024. The two-time Gold Glove winner significantly cut back on his strikeouts while improving his on-base percentage and posting a career-high average in 2021. He also set career-highs with 39 home runs and 111 RBI. Anthony Rizzo Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports As much as Cubs fans would like to have Rizzo back—ESPN’s David Kaplan said that’s not happening—a reunion with the Yankees seems more plausible. If New York whiffs on Freeman and Olson, re-signing Rizzo is the most logical fallback. The trade deadline acquisition gave the Yanks a left-handed bat and a defensive upgrade over Luke Voit last season, though Rizzo had a down year by his standards. Now 32, Rizzo’s sub-.800 OPS and declining power over the last two seasons are warning signs, but he can still help the Yankees at the right price. Luke Voit Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Voit dealt with injuries throughout the 2021 season and lost his job to Rizzo, but he has proven himself to be a feared hitter when healthy. Voit won’t be a free agent until 2025; the 30-year-old still has some value. Voit’s right-handedness, lack of versatility, subpar defense and recent knee issues make him more of a trade chip for the Yankees at this juncture, but the 2020 home run champion is not a bad alternative if the other options on this list don’t pan out. DJ LeMahieu Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports LeMahieu is coming off a down season, during which he battled a sports hernia that required surgery. Meanwhile, if Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela are staying in the Bronx, Torres is playing second and Urshela is playing third. That leaves first base for the versatile LeMahieu, even though second is his best position. The Yankees would also need to find a way to add some left-handed power to their lineup. Of course, it’s possible that Torres or Urshela, both coming off disappointing seasons of their own, don’t return, which would let LeMahieu play second or third while allowing the Yankees to fill first base with more of a natural fit.

READ:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.