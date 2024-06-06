MLB Insider Has Yankees MVP Candidates Starting In All-Star Game
The New York Yankees look like they’re on a path to erase last year’s disappointment of failing to make the playoffs. That is, in part, because of the play of several of the game’s top position players and pitchers.
Fans can now vote for the American League and National League starters after voting opened on Wednesday. The game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.
There’s a good chance the Yankees will have several players selected.
The Yankees on the All-Star Game ballot include first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Gleyber Torres, shortstop Anthony Volpe, third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, catcher Jose Trevino, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and outfielders Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.
CBSSports.com writer Matt Snyder revealed the players he would vote for to start in the All-Star game and two Yankees outfielders made the list, probably to little surprise — Judge and Soto.
Both are in the midst of MVP-caliber seasons as the Yankees have the best record in the American League.
Judge, a five-time All-Star, former MVP and Rookie of the Year, is slashing .293/.422/.662/1.084 with 21 home runs and 49 RBI in 62 games. His home runs and his last three slash numbers lead all of baseball. He also leads the AL with 19 doubles.
Soto joined the Yankees this offseason via trade and New York is hopeful to keep him when he hits free agency after the season. He’s more than made the trade pay off in his first 62 games. He is slashing .319/.418/.609/1.027 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI. His .319 batting average leads the American League.
Soto is vying for his fourth All-Star Game nod, but his first in the American League.
Reserves and pitchers are selected later, with rookie hurler Luis Gil — the AL Pitcher of the Month for May — among the Yankees to watch.
Phase 1 of All-Star Game voting ends on June 27. The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will be revealed at 6 p.m. June 27 on MLB Network. The leading vote-getter in each league is automatically selected to the team.
The other top vote-getters advance to Phase 2, with voting set for June 30-July 3. The winners at each position, along with the top three outfielders, will be revealed at 7 p.m. eastern on July 3.
Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and the Commissioner’s office. The complete roster is announced on July 7.