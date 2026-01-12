Yankees Fans Slam Cody Bellinger for Contract Demands

The New York Yankees have reportedly reached an impasse with Cody Bellinger in their negotiations with the free agent outfielder, and are now expected to pursue alternatives after waiting on him for months.

Fans on social media have been critical of the 30-year-old slugger, as they see the Yankees' current offer (expected to be a five-year contract at $30 million AAV) as reasonable to generous.

Bellinger's camp, led by agent Scott Boras, are reportedly asking for a seven-year contract at greater than $30 million AAV. Fans have described this as unreasonable.

Fan Reactions

One fan described Bellinger as "delusional" for the ask, writing that "It is truly mind boggling how delusional Cody Bellinger is. You at some point have to respect it.

This is a very fair deal that some Yankees fans might even call an overpay."

"Find that 7 year deal elsewhere, beloved," another wrote, resigned.

"If he and boras have a 7 year deal on the table from another team they should take it and stop wasting everyone’s time," another wrote.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) runs to home plate in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Scott Boras is out of his f------ mind. 5 years for $155-160 without deferrals is arguably ALREADY an overpay," another wrote.

"Even 5 years is crazy," another wrote. "He shouldn’t be offered more than 3."

"OPINION: The New York Yankees' 5-year contract offer to Cody Bellinger, reportedly worth between $155-$160 million, is generous for a guy who just a few years ago went through a 24-month long slump, hitting .193 with a .611 OPS," they wrote. "There is so much risk with this guy..."

"Bellinger is smoking something," another suggested.

Time to Move On

Some fans would like to see the Yankees shift focus to other sought-after free agents, particularly Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, who are younger and considered more likely to see repeat success in 2026.

"If Cody Bellinger isn’t happy with an AAV north of $30M/year because of 2 less years, then he shouldn’t be on this team," one fan wrote. "If the Yankees are willing to pay Cody Bellinger an AAV north of $30M/year, there’s ZERO reason they shouldn’t be pivoting to Tucker and Bichette."

"I am once again asking the New York Yankees to F------ PIVOT OFF OF BELLINGER ALREADY, " another fan wrote.

"He’s asking for MVP money 6 years post winning," one fan posited, nodding to Bellinger's 2019 NL MVP win with the Los Angeles Dodgers. "It’s like he forgets he batted .210 BA .265 OBP in his last year with LA…like buddy, you want top dollar because you COULD be an MVP again…but you could also just be that .210 BA kinda guy."

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

One fan theorized that the Yankees might still sign Bellinger simply because it's unlikely that another team will give him what he is asking for. The Yankees are clearly desperate to re-sign him given his successes in 2025, but again, if they want to pay an exorbitant price, they can do better than Bellinger.

"I have a feeling they will eventually compromise at 6 years with an AAV in the mid $30 million," they wrote. "Unless there’s another team that gets desperate who will give the 7 years."

A recent update from ESPN's Buster Olney disclosed that the Yankees' camp are now operating under the assumption that Bellinger will sign elsewhere. If he has an offer on the table that is to his liking, that may well be the end of it.

