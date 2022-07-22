Trades the Yankees Should Make to Prepare For Postseason Rematch With Astros

The Yankees have been unquestionably the best team in Major League Baseball this season, making history while bouncing back emphatically from any hiccups across the first half.

New York leads the league in countless categories, they've improved from last year with their well-rounded roster and certain individuals are putting together remarkable campaigns.

It's been a different story when New York has faced the Astros, though.

In fact, Houston has dominated the Yankees in 2022.

Factoring in two losses at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, opening the second half in frustrating fashion, the Yankees lost five of seven games against their rival this season. Even with those two wins, New York didn't throw a pitch or step up to the plate a single time with a lead over seven contests. The two victories came in walk-off fashion, courtesy of Aaron Judge.

This offensive juggernaut was no-hit by the Astros last month. Overall, New York hit .151 against Houston, the lowest batting average by the Yankees in a season against a single opponent (in five-plus games) in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Asked about his team's struggles against the Astros after the conclusion of Thursday's doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear that numbers in the regular season don't matter. It's what happens in October that really counts.

"We beat them four out of six last year and they didn't hold leads. Where did that get us?" Boone said to reporters. "If we happen to come back here in October, we're going to show up. We're going to expect to win."

So, how can the Yankees put themselves in a position to defeat this formidable foe in the postseason, an accomplishment that's alluded them over the last several years?

The trade deadline.

New York has until August 2 to make a handful of moves to make this roster even better and based on the way New York has been outmatched by the Astros, it wouldn't be surprising if general manager Brian Cashman attacks the deadline with that specific matchup in mind.

Here are a handful of deals the Yankees could make in the next few weeks that are designed specifically for a postseason rematch with the Astros:

Trades the Yankees Should Make to Defeat the Astros in the Postseason From an outfielder to some pitching, here are three moves the Yankees could make to prepare for a rematch with the Astros in the playoffs. Andrew Benintendi Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports Yes, Andrew Benintendi isn't vaccinated and can't play in Toronto. Sure, it's been reported that New York is unlikely to pursue a Benintendi trade due to his vaccination status. That doesn't mean he can't play against Houston. The Astros' pitching staff is predominantly right-handed. In fact, when Houston came to the Bronx last month, they didn't have a single left-handed pitcher on their active roster. Why not go out and acquire a player at a position of need that has incredible numbers against right-handed pitching? Benintendi is hitting .335/.401/.432 against righties in 2022 with the Royals, part of an impressive campaign for the former Red Sox outfielder. Slot him into the lineup against Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia or any of their high-leverage relievers and there's a good chance Benintendi will put the ball in play. He doesn't have spectacular power numbers, but he rarely strikes out and doesn't chase or swing and miss too often either. This same logic applies to outfielders like Ian Happ of the Cubs or Arizona's David Peralta. Happ, a switch-hitter, is much better against left-handed pitching (he's slashing .251/.351/.420 against righties and .347/.410/.520 against lefties). Peralta has some thump from the left side (11 homers against right-handed pitchers) and is hitting .255/.310/.482 against righties. Really, any of those options would be an upgrade from Joey Gallo, who is now batting just .162 on the season with 99 strikeouts in 222 at-bats. Even Matt Carpenter looked human against Houston on Thursday, going 0-for-7 with a game-ending double play. Go out and get the best left-handed hitting outfielder and you'll feel a lot more comfortable facing this team again in October. Besides, Benintendi has plenty of experience in the playoffs. He has a track record in Houston as well... Luis Castillo Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports New York's starting rotation has been such a strength for this team all year. Over the last several weeks, however, the starting staff has shown some weaknesses. Luis Severino is back on the injured list with a lat strain, Jameson Taillon has scuffled over the last few months (6.05 ERA in his last eight starts) and while Nestor Cortes is an All-Star, he's entering uncharted territory after eclipsing his career-high in innings. The Yankees can erase concerns in their rotation by acquiring the best starting pitcher on the market, a hurler that recently shut them down at Yankee Stadium. All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo of the Reds won't be easy to acquire, but adding him would give the Yankees a second ace along with Gerrit Cole for a postseason series against the Astros. Castillo has a 2.77 ERA in 13 starts this year. He recently twirled seven innings of one-run ball at Yankee Stadium, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning on the biggest stage. Again, trading for someone of Castillo's caliber would include a huge sacrifice from the organization's farm system. Cincinnati is reportedly asking for one of the Yankees' top two prospects in a possible Castillo trade. With the way Castillo is pitching, it certainly seems like it would be worth it at the right price, though. Plus, the right-hander has an additional year of control before he hits free agency. A left-handed reliever Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Who can the Yankees trust out of the bullpen in a series against the Astros?

Clay Holmes and Michael King have been incredible this year. Wandy Peralta, Albert Abreu and a healthy Ron Marinaccio have produced quality numbers in pinstripes as well. From there, and even with that second tier of relievers, you're diving into a pool of question marks. What will the Yankees get the rest of the way from Jonathan Loáisiga, who was so dominant in 2021 and recently returned from the injured list. Do Miguel Castro (on the IL with a shoulder strain) or Lucas Luetge factor into the equation? And we can't forget about Aroldis Chapman, who has a history of giving up big home runs in Houston. Even if Zack Britton returns later this year, there are no guarantees for a pitcher coming back from elbow surgery. The Astros have some great right-handed hitters—like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman—but it's the left-handers that are even more dangerous. Yordan Álvarez is producing MVP-caliber numbers, Kyle Tucker continues to distinguish himself as one of the league's rising stars and if Michael Brantley is healthy, he's one of the toughest hitters to get out in the game. The three-batter rule would prevent the Yankees from sending a lefty in as a specialist, but it certainly seems like New York could use another veteran reliever for the playoffs, especially with those players in mind. If we're choosing from left-handers, what about Amir Garrett of the Royals? His ERA is an eyesore (6.45 in 29 games), but his numbers against left-handed hitters are tremendous (.088 BA with just three hits allowed all year). New York loves to bring the best out of a pitcher with a quality slider and a high whiff rate. Like Castillo, Garrett has an extra year of control. The Tigers have a few talented left-handed relievers. Closer Gregory Soto probably won't be dealt—he's under team control for three more years and made the All-Star Game with a 2.59 ERA and 18 saves in the first half—but Andrew Chafin might (.167/.300/.214 vs. LHB). Chafin doesn't throw too hard, but he also has a sinker-slider mix that fits into the current meta. There's also Matt Moore, who is having a resurgent campaign with the Rangers (1.73 ERA overall) and former Yankee Joe Mantiply (.522 OPS against lefties). Both those southpaws have pretty stunning metrics. Who knows if any of those arms end up on the move, but it certainly wouldn't hurt if the Yankees check in and see how much it would cost to bolster the bullpen.

One star-studded honorable mention goes to Juan Soto, a generational talent that could be traded before the deadline. We didn't give him his own section because, well, he's such an obvious answer in this exercise. Soto helps the Yankees against any team.

With the cost attached to Soto, it still feels like a long shot for New York to acquire him over the next 12 days. There's a chance he doesn't get moved from Washington as well. That said, he certainly would have an impact for New York against Houston and the 23-year-old has excelled against the Astros in the postseason in the past, too.

