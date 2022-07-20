Why This Cubs All-Star Is Ideal Fit For Yankees

As we inch closer to the August 2 trade deadline, the New York Yankees are expected to target outfield help due to underwhelming seasons by Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks.

While the Yankees have been linked to several candidates, one specific name makes a ton of sense and could be a realistic acquisition.

Ian Happ of the rebuilding Chicago Cubs, a versatile switch hitter that can play all three outfield spots, appears to be an ideal fit for the Yankees.

Happ made the All-Star team this season for the first time in his career after hitting .274 with a .807 OPS, while slugging nine home runs and driving in 42 RBIs with a 2.2 fWAR in the first half. Now, he could be shipped out of town by the Cubs, who are sellers for the second straight year after blowing up their team last summer.

Happ, who turns 28-years-old just 10 days after the deadline, comes with another season of control as well. This could potentially jack up the Cubs’ asking price for the outfielder. Last year, the Yankees sent four prospects that were ranked in the top 30 of their farm system to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Gallo, who had an extra year of control. Nonetheless, the Yankees have a deep farm system and Happ brings a different type of skillset, as opposed to Gallo, who has been a major disappointment.

Happ would be a major upgrade over Gallo and Hicks and brings experience in centerfield. Despite spending much of his time in left field this season, Happ could play center for the Yankees, thus allowing superstar Aaron Judge to play right field and rest his legs more often.

The Yankees have been linked to outfielders such as Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds and Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi recently as well. However, Reynolds would be expensive, given he comes with two more years of control. He was also placed on the IL with an oblique strain on July 11 and there’s no guarantee he will be healthy by the deadline. As for Benintendi, he is off the table after it was revealed that he is unvaccinated, which would restrict him from playing in any road series against the Yankees’ AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays.

As of this date, Happ makes a lot of sense as a trade deadline fit for the Yankees, who are in search of outfield help.

