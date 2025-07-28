Yankees Trade News: Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase Under MLB Investigation
One of the top bullpen arms rumored to be available for the New York Yankees at this year's trade deadline, Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, is under league investigation for sports betting and was placed on non-disciplinary leave through August 31, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Clase joins teammate Luis Ortiz as part of the organization. The latter was originally placed on paid leave on July 3, and the league also extended his stay on it through August 31 as their investigation into the matter continues.
With sports betting becoming more prevalent and intertwined into MLB's business dealings, more players have been disciplined for their alleged involvement in the practice.
Four players received year-long suspensions in June 2024 for betting while Tucupita Marcano earned a lifetime ban.
Per The Athletic's Zack Meisel, rule 21d(2) in the MLB handbook states, “Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.” Rule 21d(3) states: “Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct.”
There's an argument to be made that Clase has been the league's best reliever since he was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Guardians in December 2019 for former Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber.
In 345 outings for Cleveland, Clase posted a 1.84 ERA and 181 saves while making three All-Star teams and winning the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award in both 2022 and 2024.
The Yankees have been connected to the top bullpen arms available at this year's deadline, with Clase profiling as an enticing target, but acquiring him is no longer in the cards.
