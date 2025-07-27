Yankees Give Timeline for Aaron Judge Return
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is out on the Injured List with a right flexor strain. This weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a realistic timeline for the slugger's recovery and return to the lineup.
According to Boone, Judge will spend the full 10 days on the IL, then return as designated hitter before the Yankees consider sending him back to the outfield. Giancarlo Stanton is being considered for the outfield while Judge recovers. The injury reportedly bothers Judge most when throwing, so after a brief recovery period, the hope is that he can get back to what he does best.
Injury speculation began following a recent game against the Toronto Blue Jays, when Judge was seen wincing after throwing from the outfield to Jazz Chisholm at second base. Fans began fearing the worst — Judge out for the rest of the season — so when his MRI results confirmed that his UCL is intact, it came as a massive relief.
Judge is currently favored to win American League MVP for the third time, and second year in a row, given that this season has been yet another talent showcase from the Yankees captain. He leads the league with a batting average of .342. He is trailing Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohai Ohtani in home runs — Raleigh has 40, Ohtani has 38 and Judge has 37. He and Raleigh are tied with 85 RBIs. Taking Judge's time off with this injury into consideration, the race may end up being closer than fans are willing to admit.
Over the weekend, the Yankees acquired Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Washington Nationals infielder Amed Rosario, the latter of whom is playing with the team today in the wake of Judge's injury. With Judge out, there was room on the roster for this latest addition.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!