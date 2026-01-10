Yankees Put On Blast For Failing Offseason

Once again, the New York Yankees are put on blast for their slow offseason.

To be fair, they completely deserve it. Somehow, they're the only team in baseball to not add a new player to their roster from last season.

Knowing how the 2025 season went, it's safe to assume the Yankees would look to avoid repeating that. After a World Series appearance the season prior, things quickly went downhill with little to no explanation.

Now, the reasoning is clear. Every other team in the MLB continues to get better, yes, that includes the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics, while the Yankees are doing absolutely nothing, and continue to do nothing ahead of the 2026 season.

Yankees Quiet Offseason Is Beyond Confusing

There is just one team left in Major League Baseball that is yet to add a new player to its roster from last season.



That team? The New York Yankees. pic.twitter.com/k7nyaDOWEk — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) January 10, 2026

"It hasn't been this bad since the 80s," one fan wrote. Another responded, "They think they’re there. And that is the problem."

That led to this comment, "They will add a one year rental for minor league players who will be gone like all the rest." Seeing as they added Paul DeJong, that fan isn't too far off.

"Major League Baseball forced the sale of the Dodgers and Mets because ownership was destroying franchises. Time they haul in Steinbrenner and make him open his books. If he draining team then force him to sell," another responded.

Sadly for Yankees fans, the team won't be sold anytime soon. Someone wrote, "Guys Hal told you..." With the infamous image of the Yankees being "out of money."

Good thing the season starts in 2 1/2 months, a pile of free agents remain unsigned & the trade market has been mostly dormant.



Relax man….this is irrelevant. Mets made however many moves & their tm isnt as good. NYY is the betting favorite to win the AL. — CS (@CRS195610) January 10, 2026

"Just how Hal likes it. Happiest owner in baseball," one fan added. That led to someone commenting, "Never seen someone carry themselves this way yet hasn’t done anything in almost a decade."

Another wrote, "Smh... Not surprised! Idk what he's waiting for." Which led to a fan calling this the, "offseason of nightmares."

"Disgraceful," someone commented as another said, "They have through dumpster diving!!"

2026 Season Quickly Approaching

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a sliding catch on a pop up by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (not pictured) during the first inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees fans aren't happy, but hopefully soon enough some good news will come their way. Whether that involves a guy like Bo Bichette or Freddy Peralta remains to be seen as they're still tied up with Cody Bellinger.

Bringing back Bellinger won't save the 2026 season. That will be yet another returning player as a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates has made this Yankees offseason look like the worst in recent memory. In all honesty, it truly could be.

