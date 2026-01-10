Yankees Put On Blast For Failing Offseason
In this story:
Once again, the New York Yankees are put on blast for their slow offseason.
To be fair, they completely deserve it. Somehow, they're the only team in baseball to not add a new player to their roster from last season.
Knowing how the 2025 season went, it's safe to assume the Yankees would look to avoid repeating that. After a World Series appearance the season prior, things quickly went downhill with little to no explanation.
Now, the reasoning is clear. Every other team in the MLB continues to get better, yes, that includes the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics, while the Yankees are doing absolutely nothing, and continue to do nothing ahead of the 2026 season.
Yankees Quiet Offseason Is Beyond Confusing
"It hasn't been this bad since the 80s," one fan wrote. Another responded, "They think they’re there. And that is the problem."
That led to this comment, "They will add a one year rental for minor league players who will be gone like all the rest." Seeing as they added Paul DeJong, that fan isn't too far off.
"Major League Baseball forced the sale of the Dodgers and Mets because ownership was destroying franchises. Time they haul in Steinbrenner and make him open his books. If he draining team then force him to sell," another responded.
Sadly for Yankees fans, the team won't be sold anytime soon. Someone wrote, "Guys Hal told you..." With the infamous image of the Yankees being "out of money."
"Just how Hal likes it. Happiest owner in baseball," one fan added. That led to someone commenting, "Never seen someone carry themselves this way yet hasn’t done anything in almost a decade."
Another wrote, "Smh... Not surprised! Idk what he's waiting for." Which led to a fan calling this the, "offseason of nightmares."
"Disgraceful," someone commented as another said, "They have through dumpster diving!!"
2026 Season Quickly Approaching
Yankees fans aren't happy, but hopefully soon enough some good news will come their way. Whether that involves a guy like Bo Bichette or Freddy Peralta remains to be seen as they're still tied up with Cody Bellinger.
Bringing back Bellinger won't save the 2026 season. That will be yet another returning player as a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates has made this Yankees offseason look like the worst in recent memory. In all honesty, it truly could be.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.