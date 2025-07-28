Ichiro Suzuki Thanks Yankees Legend in Hall of Fame Speech
In his Hall of Fame induction speech, baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki took a moment to thank the New York Yankees, where he spent just two and a half seasons but enjoyed the leadership of one Yankees legend in particular.
"Thank you to the New York Yankees," Ichiro said. "I know you guys are really here today for CC [Sabathia]." Ichiro paused for laughter.
"But that's okay. He deserves your love. I enjoyed my two and a half years in pinstripes, and I thank you for letting me experience the great leadership of Derek Jeter and your organization's proud culture."
Ichiro then turned to Jeter and quietly said, "Thank you."
At the ceremony, Ichiro became the first Asian player inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. A first ballot hall of famer, Ichiro was elected with all but one vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America. This happened to Jeter also, when he was elected to the Hall in 2020. The (presumably) two writers who did not vote for them remain anonymous. Or perhaps the one spiteful and tenacious writer who didn't vote for either MLB legend remains anonymous.
When it came time for Sabathia to give his speech, he joked with Ichiro as well.
"Thank you to the baseball writers, thank you to the fans out there, and thank you most of all to the great players sitting behind me," Sabathia said. "I am so proud and humbled to join you as a Hall of Famer. Even Ichiro, who stole my Rookie of the Year Award in 2001." The camera then cut to Ichiro in the audience, laughing and clapping.
Ichiro won Rookie of the Year and AL MVP in 2001, his first year with the Seattle Mariners. He spent the majority of his MLB career there, where he was a 10-time All-Star and set the all-time record for hits in a season, with 262 in 2004.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!