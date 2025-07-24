Yankees Top Trade Partners Make Deadline Decision
With just a week to go before the July 31 trade deadline passes, the New York Yankees should now have a better idea of how one of their top potential trade partners plans to operate in the coming days.
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Arizona Diamondbacks have told opposing clubs that they intend on moving some of their veteran players. The degree to which they sell is still up for debate, however, and will be determined by several factors.
"The number of deals the DBacks complete before next Thursday’s trade deadline will hinge on a variety of factors," Rosenthal wrote. "The level of interest in their players. Whether the proposals they receive for their qualifying-offer candidates exceeds the potential draft-pick compensation. The assessment of club officials about the team’s ability to compete for the third wild-card spot."
Eugenio Suárez, Arizona's All-Star third baseman who has posted 36 home runs and a .918 OPS this season in a contract year, is perhaps the top position player available and has been regularly connected to the Yankees given the club's need at the hot corner.
Rosenthal noted that the Diamondbacks have scouted the Yankees' farm system amidst their interest in the 34-year-old.
"The Diamondbacks, according to a source, are scouting the minor-league systems of at least some of the teams interested in Suárez," he wrote. "Those teams, according to sources and published reports, include the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners."
Right-handed starting pitchers Zac Gallen (5.58 ERA in 121 innings) and Merrill Kelly (3.32 ERA in 122 innings), both of whom are rentals like Suárez, may also catch New York's eye as it looks to fortify the rotation behind All-Star lefties Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.
Arizona came into the year with aspirations of contending in a loaded National League, but season-ending injuries to ace Corbin Burnes and closer Justin Martinez have spelled trouble for the club.
The Diamondbacks are currently 50-53 and sit 5 1/2 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. Suárez being dealt is a near certainty, which bodes well for the Yankees, but Arizona's performance over the next week will ultimately establish how many veterans the team ships off before the deadline.
