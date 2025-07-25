Yankees Legend's Car Breaks Down Driving to Hall of Fame
New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia was recently elected to the MLB hall of fame, but getting there wasn't easy. As in, his car broke down.
On his way to Cooperstown, NY yesterday afternoon, Sabathia shared a photo of himself with his wife and children on the side of the road, letting his followers know that he was stranded. Sabathia's Tweets had a perfect three-act structure.
11:54am: "Cooperstown bound today 🤞🏾"
12:09pm: "Feel like I packed for 3 months 🤣"
8:22pm: "Car broke down on the way to Cooperstown 🤣🤣🤣 Anyone headed that way?"
In the replies, fans offered their sympathy, and many offered to pick him up and drive him themselves. Sabathia made it safely to Cooperstown by the end of the night, fortunately, and thanked everyone for their support.
The beloved Yankees ace was elected to the hall of fame on his first ballot back in January, with 86.8 percent of the vote. He becomes the third Black pitcher elected to the hall of fame, joining Bob Gibson (inducted 1981) and Fergie Jenkins (inducted 1991).
“When I was playing, I wasn't pitching to go to the Hall of Fame,” Sabathia recalled this week. “I was pitching to just win games. This is just icing on the cake. I’m honored and blessed to have people consider me to be a Hall of Famer, but that wasn't ever the goal. The goal was just to perform at the highest level as I could every single day.”
Sabathia is most excited to be with his family on the occasion, and least excited about the public speaking element.
"I have a lot of anxiety about the speech obviously, if anybody knows me, I don't really like to talk in front of people so a ten-minute speech in front of a crowd is going to be interesting, but I'm ready to be in the moment and be excited and be with my family," Sabathia shared.
The 2025 MLB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on July 27 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
