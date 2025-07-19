Yankees Reliever Begins Rehab Assignment
A member of the New York Yankees' bullpen is nearing a return from the injured list as the July 31 trade deadline rapidly approaches.
On Saturday, the club announced that right-hander Yerry de los Santos is beginning a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset today.
de los Santos was placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort on June 19. He threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session at Citi Field on July 5, and he'll now face live hitters in the minors as he continues to work his way back.
The Yankees' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries recently, as Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz have both hit the IL over the past few weeks while starter Clarke Schmidt underwent Tommy John surgery and is now out for the season.
As a result, New York is expected to be active and aggressive in its pursuit of arms at the deadline. Luis Gil is nearing the end of a rehab assignment and should provide a nice boost to the club's rotation, but they'll need additional moves in order to feel confident down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
de los Santos has logged a 1.80 ERA and 1.700 WHIP across 14 appearances and 20 innings for the Yankees this season. He pitched in 48 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, recording a 4.14 ERA during that stretch.
