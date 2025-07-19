Yankees Make Bullpen Moves During Losing Streak
After seeing their loss streak extend to three games against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, the New York Yankees are once again shuffling the deck in their bullpen.
On Saturday, the club announced that they have recalled right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In a corresponding move, they designated fellow right-hander Rico Garcia for assignment.
The Yankees claimed Garcia off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday and officially added him to their 26-man roster on Thursday, optioning right-hander Clayton Beeter to Triple-A in the process.
As part of a bullpen game on Friday, Garcia allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. He's out of minor league options, hence why the Yankees DFA'd him, and he'll now likely head back to waivers.
Winans, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Braves back in January, has turned in a spectacular season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 13 appearances (11 starts) totaling 60 2/3 innings, he's logged a 1.19 ERA with 66 strikeouts.
The Yankees have brought Winans up to the majors on two occasions this year. He's posted a 9.95 ERA across two outings (one start) and 6 1/3 frames.
Over a combined eight big league outings with the Braves between 2023 and 2024, Winans put up a 7.20 ERA in 40 innings.
