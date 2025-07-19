Yankees Reveal Pitching Injury Timelines
Before their series-opening loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided updates on a number of different pitchers who are currently on the injured list.
Right-handed starter and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, who hasn't appeared in a big league game this year due to a lat strain he suffered during spring training, was scheduled to throw somewhere between 55 and 60 pitches in his second rehab outing for Double-A Somerset on Friday.
He would end up throwing 57 on the night over 3 2/3 innings while striking out seven batters and allowing two runs. Gil's likely headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for another rehab start, and if all goes well, he could subsequently be activated off the 60-day IL.
In 29 outings and 151 2/3 innings last season, Gil posted a 3.50 ERA to go alongside 171 strikeouts.
In regards to left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, Boone stated that he has not yet thrown from a mound since beginning his throwing program on July 9. The 33-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain on June 22.
Yarbrough has logged a 3.90 ERA over 16 appearances (eight starts) this season. The Yankees may permanently move him to the bullpen upon his return, as they are likely to acquire a starting pitcher at the deadline and thus wouldn't have an open spot for the eight-year veteran in their rotation.
Boone also stated that right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. has continued his throwing program and could complete a bullpen session in Toronto during New York's three-game series against the Blue Jays this upcoming week.
Leiter was placed on the 15-day IL with a left fibular head stress fracture on July 8. He's pitched to a 4.46 ERA in 34 1/3 innings this year.
Right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz's recovery is trending in the direction, according to Boone, and he may play catch this weekend as he works his way back from an oblique strain that resulted in a 15-day IL trip on June 30.
The Yankees acquired Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Jose Trevino in the offseason, and he's posted a 3.00 ERA across 33 innings for the club.
Additionally, Max Fried and Cam Schlittler are both aiming to pitch vs. Toronto while dealing with a blister and upper arm soreness, respectively. Neither of them were able to take the mound on Friday, forcing the Yankees to go with a bullpen game in their loss to Atlanta.
