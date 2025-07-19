Yankees Have One Untouchable Prospect
The New York Yankees are poised to make some big moves at this year's trade deadline. They have a solid farm system from which they can dole out prospects in order to land impact pieces, but one player in particular should remain off limits.
2023 first-round pick George Lombard Jr. has generated plenty of buzz this season, and it's been completely warranted. After posting a middling .231/.338/.334 slash line in 110 games between Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley last year, the 20-year-old has hit his stride in 2025.
Lombard remained with Hudson Valley to begin the campaign and went on a tear, batting .329/.495/.488 with 11 stolen bases across 24 games, which promptly earned him a promotion to Double-A Somerset in early May.
While he's slashed just .203/.328/.304 with two home runs in 250 trips to the plate for the affiliate, it's clear that Lombard has all of the tools to eventually become a stalwart for the Yankees.
“[Double-A is] definitely a difference,” Lombard said, per the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. “Guys are a little older, guys are a little more mature, know what they’re doing. … But overall, it’s still baseball, it’s still a game.”
He was the organization's only representative at the All-Star Futures Game last weekend, and boy did he leave a lasting impact.
Lombard drew a walk in the third inning and proceeded to come all the way around by stealing second base, reaching third on an infield single and scoring on a ground ball to the pitcher.
In the fifth, he ripped a double that bounced its way up to the left field wall. Lombard wouldn't score, however, and was retired in his final at-bat of the day in the seventh on a line drive to center.
Baseball America named Lombard the best player they saw at the Futures Game, further ratcheting up the hype surrounding the latest New York phenom.
Currently the only Yankees prospect ranked among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 at No. 34, Lombard could theoretically navigate his way to the big leagues as early as next season. He has yet to turn his raw power into actual game power or consistent results, but when or if he does, there's truly no limit on the type of player he can develop into.
A natural shortstop who's also spent some time at second and third base, perhaps Lombard will unseat Anthony Volpe if the latter's struggles continue for a sustained period of time, or he could potentially move over to the hot corner on a full-time basis.
While prospects such as Spencer Jones, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and Brock Selvidge have all boosted their stock with strong performances this season, Lombard is the only farmhand New York should absolutely avoid trading away at the deadline.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!