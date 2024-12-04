Report: Where Juan Soto Sweepstakes Currently Stands
Is free agent superstar Juan Soto closing in on making a decision?
The Athletic is reporting that Soto has begun the process of eliminating teams that have expressed interest in signing him with all remaining contenders having made offers above $600 million. Regarding where things currently stand, the New York Yankees and Mets remain the two favorites to sign the star outfielder.
During Blake Snell's introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Soto's agent Scott Boras was asked whether or not a signing for the star outfielder was close to happening.
“When you’re going through these things, he’s just got a lot of information to meld through,” Boras said. “We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises. He’s begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things. Juan is a very methodical thinker, so we’ll see, but I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future.”
Soto, who was traded to the Yankees from the San Diego Padres last December is coming off a great lone season in The Bronx and is expected to receive a record-breaking contract that could eclipse Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal he signed with the Dodgers last offseason.
The 26-year-old slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI in 157 regular season games. Soto also played a major factor in helping send the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series since 2009 when he hit a dramatic go-ahead three-run home run in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.
With the Winter Meetings scheduled to begin on December 9 in Dallas, time will tell whether Soto makes his free agency decision by then.