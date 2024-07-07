Should Yankees Take a Chance on NL Club's Promising Lefty?
This intriguing lefty starter, who is a trade candidate, could potentially make an impact for the New York Yankees if healthy.
Although bullpen is believed to be the Yankees' top priority ahead of the trade deadline, they're also calling about starters, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on MLB Network's High Heat earlier in the week.
One starting pitcher who is drawing trade interest is injured Miami Marlins southpaw Jesus Luzardo.
As MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports wrote in a column on Sunday morning:
"Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo is on the injured list until at least Aug. 18 with a lumbar stress reaction (back), but it hasn’t stopped teams from inquiring about his availability, believing he’d still make an impact in the pennant stretch and postseason.
The reason teams are interested in Luzardo is because he is coming off an impressive 2023 season in which he posted a 3.58 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, an ERA+ of 130 and 208 strikeouts in 178.1 innings (32 starts).
However, things haven't gone well for the young lefty this year, as he has a 5.00 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 66.2 innings (12 starts). He is currently on the IL for the second time this season with a lumbar stress reaction injury. His first trip to the shelf was for elbow tightness earlier in the campaign.
As rough as 2024 has been for Luzardo, he's still just 26-years-old and comes along with two more years of control. He is also owed less than $5.5 million the rest of the year. The Marlins don't look close to competing so they could look to trade Luzardo for the right package of prospects. That said, the promising hurler's value is not as high at the moment as a result of his rough season.
Given their rotation depth, the Yankees could acquire Luzardo and afford to wait until mid-to-late August when he is projected to return from injury. GM Brian Cashman will likely be busy adding at least two relievers at the deadline, and if he were to also trade for Luzardo, the Yankees could bump one of their starters to the bullpen down the stretch.
Luzardo has been deemed a rising star for several years since being called up to the majors in 2019. He finally put it together across the past two seasons, and if healthy he could certainly help a contender, such as the Yankees, make a serious postseason run in October.