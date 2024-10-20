Yankees Postseason Hero on Juan Soto: 'He's Going to Stay'
Juan Soto's dramatic three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS was the difference maker in sending the New York Yankees to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
Although the Yankees won four out of five games in the series, the Cleveland Guardians were scrappy and did not go down easy.
Had it not been for Soto, and ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who hit five homers, drove in seven RBI and posted a 1.222 OPS in the series, the Yankees might not have captured the AL pennant.
While Stanton is under contract through the 2028 season, Soto will head to free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. After Saturday night's game, Stanton spoke about the importance of keeping Soto in pinstripes.
“We need him to stay. He’s going to stay. We need to bring it home, and then we’ll bring him home also,”Stanton told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch after the Yankees clinched.
The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres last December in a blockbuster trade that included pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vazquez, as well as catcher Kyle Higashioka. The move has proven to pay dividends as it has helped the Bronx Bombers get back to the World Series after a 15-year hiatus.
Soto has had the luxury of being protected by AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge and Stanton in the Yankees' lineup this year. The superstar outfielder's latest homer was his signature moment with the Yankees and likely raised his already substantial price tag on the free agent market.
It's safe to say that Soto's Yankees teammates don't want to see him go, and if the team wins a title it's hard to envision the young phenom departing.