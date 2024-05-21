Yankees Could Lose Superstar To Dodgers, Mets According To Insider
The New York Yankees may be one of the best teams in all of baseball but that doesn't mean there aren't things for the club to worry about.
New York has been fantastic this season and one of the biggest reasons for the team's success has been the play of superstar slugger Juan Soto. He was acquired by New York in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres this past offseason and he has been everything as advertised.
While this is the case, he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Both the Yankees and Soto have shown a willingness to at least discuss an extension this season, but a deal is unlikely and he will be a free agent. While a return to New York is a strong possibility, other teams will show interest in him as well.
Two clubs that could end up being a possibility for Soto along with the Yankees are the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Of course, any offer the Yankees make would then set the floor for Soto’s free-agent market, giving Soto and (Scott Boras) a starting point for offseason talks," Feinsand said. "There are teams out there capable of winning that have money,” the first (American League) executive said as transcribed by Feinsand. “The Dodgers are out there. The Mets are out there. There aren’t many, but there are places he can land."
Neither the Mets nor the Dodgers would be surprising landing spots for Soto if he decided to leave the Yankees. Los Angeles certainly isn't afraid to spend heavily, but Soto may be even too expensive at this point after landing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
The Mets have been mentioned as an option for the young slugger on numerous occasions and they certainly can afford him.
Hopefully, the Yankees can get a deal done before the competition heats up too much.
