Insider Reveals Expected Contract Figures For Yankees' Juan Soto
Some New York Yankees fans would probably assert that Juan Soto has earned however much money he asks for in free agency this offseason.
There's no doubt that Soto is going to receive one of the biggest contracts in MLB history this winter, regardless of which team ends up giving it to him.
It seems like each week, there's some new report about which team is going to break the bank to try and sign the 25-year-old superstar or some other discussion about what teams will be willing to pay in order to secure Soto to a long-term contract.
One of MLB's most trusted insiders is the New York Post's Jon Heyman. And on October 17, he released an article that disclosed the staggering amount of money it's expected will be required to land Soto.
"The whisper number for Juan Soto now is $600 million," Heyman wrote.
"Word was that he would have eclipsed that with beloved late Padres owner Peter Seidler. And now Soto added his best full regular season, showed he can thrive in New York and reaffirmed the belief he’s a postseason player."
While Soto's .877 OPS this postseason heading into Friday's ALCS game against the Cleveland Guardians is down over 100 points from the .988 OPS he amassed during the Yankees' regular season, it still shows just how elite Soto is. Plus, there's still time for Soto to increase that 2024 postseason OPS.
If Soto can help propel the Yankees to their first World Series trophy since 2009 in November, $600 million might seem like a small price to pay in order to keep him around.