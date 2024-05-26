Yankees 'Could Target' Breakout Pitcher This Summer In Deadline Deal
The New York Yankees will be busy over the next few months as they start looking around at who could be available around the trade deadline.
New York already is in a good spot and is considered the top team in the American League, but that doesn't mean it won't be looking for ways to add even more firepower down the stretch. The Yankees have a real shot to do something special this season and they know it and will be busy.
The Yankees don't necessarily need to make any splashy moves, but adding even more depth to the bullpen couldn't hurt and likely will be what New York ends up doing. One player New York "could target" is Washington Nationals reliever Dylan Floro, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"There are several under-the-radar relievers the Yankees could target from non-contending teams including (Washington Nationals) righties Derek Law (2.76 ERA) and Dylan Floro (0.35 ERA) and Cardinals lefty JoJo Romero (1.42 ERA)," Bowden said.
Floro is the most intriguing player of the bunch. He has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season and has a blistering 0.35 ERA in 24 appearances for Washington. New York already has one of the best bullpens in baseball but landing someone like him would only help take it to another level.
New York likely will make at least one or two additions this summer and Floro would be a perfect pick up.
