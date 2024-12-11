Yankees Have Serious Interest in Star Infielder to Bolster Lineup
DALLAS - The New York Yankees big offseason moves have only seemingly begun after landing lefty starter Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million deal on the second day of Winter Meetings.
With the team focusing on run prevention following the loss of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, they are also in the market to upgrade their lineup and there are plenty of remaining bats available in free agency.
One way the Yankees can boost their offense is by signing third baseman Alex Bregman, who they have "real" interest in, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year big-league career with the hated AL rival Houston Astros, who are also trying to re-sign their home grown star.
The Yankees are also exploring the market for an outfielder as they are engaged in talks with the Astros about Kyle Tucker and the Chicago Cubs regarding Cody Bellinger, who also plays first base.
Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in all of baseball since entering the league, and is true two-way star on both sides. The soon-to-be 31-year-old would add much-needed pop to the Yankees' batting order.
Bregman is a right-handed batter, so there is still a necessity for the Yankees to acquire a lefty hitter to balance out their lineup after the departure of Soto.
Bregman won a Gold Glove Award at the hot corner in 2024, and would ultimately shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Bregman could be the next big fish free agent to come off the board with the Yankees, Red Sox, Astros and Tigers all being in the mix.