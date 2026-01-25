Veteran Pitcher Bids Farewell to Yankees

After declining their club option for the 2026 season, Jonathan Loaisiga's time with the New York Yankees has come to an end.

The 31-year-old spent eight big-league seasons with the Yankees as he posted a lengthy farewell on Instagram.

Loaisiga's time with the Yankees won't be forgotten, and now he has to work his way back up as the Arizona Diamondbacks only signed him to a minor league contract.

Either way, Yankees fans expressed their gratitude as Loaisiga appeared in 193 games for the team, including 30 just last year. Ultimately, his $5 million club option proved to be too much for 2026.

Jonathan Loaisiga Bids Farewell

"Saying goodbye to the New York Yankees means closing a very important chapter in my life, filled with challenges, growth, and moments I will carry with me forever," he wrote.

"First of all, I want to thank the Yankees fans for all the support they gave me. Becoming the first player from my country to reach MLB with this organization meant more to me than words can express," Loaisiga added. "For that reason, I am deeply grateful for the support, trust, teamwork, and commitment that made everyday worthwile. More than teammates, I found incredible people who left a lasting mark on my journey."

Loaisiga continued, "Thank you to everyone in the front office, to each of my coaches throughout the minor leagues and the major leagues, to the medical staff, especially Tim and Alfonso, the clubhouse staff, and security, and to everyone who was part of my process and my growth as a Yankee."

"I am about to begin a new challenge, but I leave with gratitude and pride," Loaisiga said. "I wish you all the best, continued success, and many great accomplishments ahead. thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Loaisiga's MLB Career

While this doesn't mean the righty's MLB career is over, he knows he's going to have to earn his way onto the Diamondbacks roster which is much easier said than done.

Coming off a year with a 4.25 ERA, Loaisiga has to adjust as that was his highest since 2019. Keep in mind, the 30 games he appeared in was the most since 2022 so that definitely plays a factor.

Either way, Loaisiga will be dearly missed within this organization. Baseball is a business, so it's understandable why the Yankees didn't keep him around, but it doesn't hurt any less when the Nicaraguan is posting an emotional farewell like this one.

