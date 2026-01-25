Two Players Will Define Yankees 2026 Success

When it comes down to it, the New York Yankees are under a microscope.

Everyone is watching this team to see how things turn out after a slow offseason that has been ridiculed more times than they can count.

Regardless, they're bringing back basically their exact same starting lineup and will have pitching reinforcements on the way.

While that doesn't scream World Series contenders, they just need these two players in particular to do their job and it will certainly better their chances of making another deep run.

1. Trent Grisham

Sep 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) catches a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Manny Randhawa stressed just how important it is for Grisham to remain hot. Somehow, the 29-year-old produced his best season to date, by far. After failing to be relevant in his first year with the team, Grisham stepped up big time for a 2025 season that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"Entering the 2025 campaign, Grisham was known primarily for his glove in center field after winning a pair of Gold Glove Awards with the Padres. But his big year at the plate was a boon for the Bronx Bombers, and after he accepted the Yankees’ one-year qualifying offer, they hope they’ll see more of the same in '26," Randhawa wrote.

He continued, "If he continues the trend he has established of pulling more balls in the air, which led to his home run surge last year, this new version of Grisham could be here to stay. His tendency to hit the ball in the air, and now more to the pull side than ever, coupled with the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, means 2025 might not have been a fluke."

Seemingly every major number for Grisham was a career high last year. It's going to be hard for him to reach those numbers again, but as long as he's in the same ballpark the Yankees will be in good shape.

2. Anthony Volpe

Oct 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws the ball during workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Volpe, 24, is coming back on a one-year deal that avoided arbitration. He's currently dealing with a shoulder injury, one that clearly held him back from putting his best foot forward.

"Last year, Volpe suffered a left shoulder injury while diving for a ball in early May, and he struggled from there through the end of the season. Prior to the injury, he had a .786 OPS. After, he posted a .628 OPS," Randhawa said. "Volpe’s defense has also declined. During his Gold Glove-winning campaign, he racked up 15 defensive runs saved. Last year, he produced +2 DRS and -6 outs above average."

Randhawa confirms the Yankees expect him to be back "sometime around early May" which isn't too far into the season. Knowing how well the shortstop performed in 2023, the team is just hoping his injury doesn't hold him back long term as it seemed like Volpe was just getting started.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!